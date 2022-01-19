Bokf Na Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $244.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.