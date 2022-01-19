Bokf Na Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.48% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.