20,684 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $391.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

