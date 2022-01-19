Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 26,507 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $286.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

