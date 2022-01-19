US Bancorp DE Sells 7,519 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

