Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €7.00 ($7.95).

CRZBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

CRZBY stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

