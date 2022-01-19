Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3,189.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00324054 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.