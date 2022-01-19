Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Increased to €256.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €245.00 ($278.41) to €256.00 ($290.91) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($227.27) to €215.00 ($244.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($264.77) to €243.00 ($276.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

