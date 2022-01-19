Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

