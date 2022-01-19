Haverford Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 2.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of DD opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

