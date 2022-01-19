Haverford Financial Services Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,479.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

