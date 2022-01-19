US Bancorp DE Sells 825 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Western Digital worth $39,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

