California Public Employees Retirement System Has $99.61 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $99,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amundi bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.20 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

