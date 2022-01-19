California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of MSCI worth $109,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $516.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

