CX Institutional Has $421,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

