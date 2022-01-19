American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $150,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

