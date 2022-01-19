Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $206.29 Average PT from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

