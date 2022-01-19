Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

WTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.36 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

