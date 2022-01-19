CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,195 shares of company stock worth $97,996,255. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

