Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.75

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,761.16 ($24.03) on Wednesday. Dewhurst has a twelve month low of GBX 1,300 ($17.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,791 ($38.08). The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of £142.32 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,900.38.

Get Dewhurst alerts:

About Dewhurst

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.