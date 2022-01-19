Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.75

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,761.16 ($24.03) on Wednesday. Dewhurst has a twelve month low of GBX 1,300 ($17.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,791 ($38.08). The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of £142.32 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,900.38.
