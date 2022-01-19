William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

