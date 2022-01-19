AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Robert Half International by 108.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

