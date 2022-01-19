WOWswap Price Reaches $11.69 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $11.69 or 0.00027751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $105,284.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.74 or 0.07410841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,977.32 or 0.99651961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

