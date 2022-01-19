Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of YRD opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 74.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

