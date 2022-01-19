SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,440,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 27,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SOS stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. SOS has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SOS by 1,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.