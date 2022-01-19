Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Short Interest Update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $318,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

