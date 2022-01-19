Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,981 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,981 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $32,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,875 shares of company stock valued at $14,720,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

