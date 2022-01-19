Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 159,327 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627,392 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159,327 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 694.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 29.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

