Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $428.97 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,803,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,232 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $428,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

