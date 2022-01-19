GateToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.51 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. GateToken has a market cap of $550.37 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00016693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,186,283 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

