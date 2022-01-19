Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

