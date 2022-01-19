Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $47,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

