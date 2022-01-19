iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 110,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 885,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.