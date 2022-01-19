Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.