Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,557 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

