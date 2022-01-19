Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99.
In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.
