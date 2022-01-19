Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

