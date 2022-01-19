Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

