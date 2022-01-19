Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

REGL opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

