Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 213.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,524 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,641,000 after buying an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

