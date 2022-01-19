Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $321.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

