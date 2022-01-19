Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

ENB stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

