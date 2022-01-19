Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

