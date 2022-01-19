O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

