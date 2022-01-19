LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $977.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.