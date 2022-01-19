Barclays Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 193

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 204 to SEK 193 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Danske cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

