Centennial Resource Development Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 23,660 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 585% compared to the typical volume of 3,452 call options.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.