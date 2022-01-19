ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

