California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,548 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $83,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

