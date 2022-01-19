California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,816 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $93,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

