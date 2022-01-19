California Public Employees Retirement System Has $87.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Fortinet worth $87,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.68.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $308.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.39 and its 200-day moving average is $310.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

